EQS-News: Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg
Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg
“We are pleased with the sale of the Holsten Quartier, which, with its exceptional size and location in Hamburg, is one of the most prominent projects in our portfolio,” says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group. “With this transaction, we take another decisive step towards focussing our activities on the management and value creation of our rental apartments in the attractive Berlin market.”
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The buyers are aiming to obtain the building permits quickly and develop the project in a timely manner.
Contact
31.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2221222
