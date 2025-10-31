ADLER Aktie

ADLER für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14U78 / ISIN: LU1250154413

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 08:00:03

EQS-News: Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg

31.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg

Berlin/Luxembourg, 31 October 2025 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) today announced the sale of the Hamburg development project “Holsten Quartier.” The project, centrally located in the Altona district and covering an area of around 87,000 square meters, was sold to a Hamburg consortium consisting of Quantum and HanseMerkur Grundvermögen in cooperation with SAGA.

“We are pleased with the sale of the Holsten Quartier, which, with its exceptional size and location in Hamburg, is one of the most prominent projects in our portfolio,” says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group. “With this transaction, we take another decisive step towards focussing our activities on the management and value creation of our rental apartments in the attractive Berlin market.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The buyers are aiming to obtain the building permits quickly and develop the project in a timely manner.
 

Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 203 342 10
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


31.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221222

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221222  31.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADLERmehr Analysen