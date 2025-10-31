EQS-News: Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Adler Group announces the sale of the Holsten Quartier development project in Hamburg



31.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Berlin/Luxembourg, 31 October 2025 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) today announced the sale of the Hamburg development project “Holsten Quartier.” The project, centrally located in the Altona district and covering an area of around 87,000 square meters, was sold to a Hamburg consortium consisting of Quantum and HanseMerkur Grundvermögen in cooperation with SAGA.

“We are pleased with the sale of the Holsten Quartier, which, with its exceptional size and location in Hamburg, is one of the most prominent projects in our portfolio,” says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group. “With this transaction, we take another decisive step towards focussing our activities on the management and value creation of our rental apartments in the attractive Berlin market.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The buyers are aiming to obtain the building permits quickly and develop the project in a timely manner.



