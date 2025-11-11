ADLER Aktie

WKN DE: A14U78 / ISIN: LU1250154413

11.11.2025 08:00:14

EQS-News: Adler Group announces the sale of the Kaiserlei development project in Offenbach

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Adler Group announces the sale of the Kaiserlei development project in Offenbach

11.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group announces the sale of the Kaiserlei development project in Offenbach

Luxembourg/Berlin, 11 November 2025 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) today announced the sale of the Kaiserlei development project. Located on the city limits between Offenbach and Frankfurt, the project was sold to the Frankfurt housing association ABG. According to the letter of intent signed between the city of Offenbach and ABG, the project will have a gross floor area of around 122,000 square meters.

“We are pleased with the agreement reached between the city of Offenbach and the housing association ABG, which will enable the project to be implemented quickly and ensure the sustainable and urban development of the site”, says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group. “With this transaction, we take another decisive step towards focussing our activities on the management and value creation of our rental apartments in the attractive Berlin market.”

According to the proposed building permit, over 1,100 rental apartments, around 23 percent of which will be subsidized housing, a dormitory for over 350 students, around 4,200 square meters of office space, a daycare centre, a parking garage, bicycle parking spaces, and a supermarket are planned.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 203 342 10
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226984

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226984  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

