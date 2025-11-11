ADLER Aktie
WKN DE: A14U78 / ISIN: LU1250154413
|
11.11.2025 08:00:14
EQS-News: Adler Group announces the sale of the Kaiserlei development project in Offenbach
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Disposal
“We are pleased with the agreement reached between the city of Offenbach and the housing association ABG, which will enable the project to be implemented quickly and ensure the sustainable and urban development of the site”, says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group. “With this transaction, we take another decisive step towards focussing our activities on the management and value creation of our rental apartments in the attractive Berlin market.”
According to the proposed building permit, over 1,100 rental apartments, around 23 percent of which will be subsidized housing, a dormitory for over 350 students, around 4,200 square meters of office space, a daycare centre, a parking garage, bicycle parking spaces, and a supermarket are planned.
11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2226984
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2226984 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
