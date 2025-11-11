EQS-News: Adler Group announces the sale of the Kaiserlei development project in Offenbach

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Adler Group announces the sale of the Kaiserlei development project in Offenbach



11.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Luxembourg/Berlin, 11 November 2025 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) today announced the sale of the Kaiserlei development project. Located on the city limits between Offenbach and Frankfurt, the project was sold to the Frankfurt housing association ABG. According to the letter of intent signed between the city of Offenbach and ABG, the project will have a gross floor area of around 122,000 square meters.

“We are pleased with the agreement reached between the city of Offenbach and the housing association ABG, which will enable the project to be implemented quickly and ensure the sustainable and urban development of the site”, says Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group. “With this transaction, we take another decisive step towards focussing our activities on the management and value creation of our rental apartments in the attractive Berlin market.”

According to the proposed building permit, over 1,100 rental apartments, around 23 percent of which will be subsidized housing, a dormitory for over 350 students, around 4,200 square meters of office space, a daycare centre, a parking garage, bicycle parking spaces, and a supermarket are planned.

