EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications


Remarks:
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 - PIERER Mobility AG

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
