18.03.2024 15:45:16
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Transaction in own shares
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt am Main, 18 March 2024 – In the period from 11 March 2024 up to including 15 March 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 21,573 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 36,365 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www. dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
