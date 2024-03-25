EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



25.03.2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 25 March 2024 – In the period from 18 March 2024 up to including 22 March 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 24,223 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 18 March 2024 4,390 25.4799 19 March 2024 5,041 25.3676 20 March 2024 4,859 25.0310 21 March 2024 5,033 25.3522 22 March 2024 4,900 25.4827

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024 amounts to 60,588 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www. dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).