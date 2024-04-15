EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



15.04.2024 / 10:48 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)

No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 15 April 2024. In the period from 8 April 2024 up to including 12 April 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 20,773 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 8 April 2024 4,300 25.9249 9 April 2024 4,450 26.0000 10 April 2024 3,123 26.0500 11 April 2024 4,350 26.9462 12 April 2024 4,450 27.3547

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 12 April 2024 amounts to 112,452 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).