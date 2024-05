EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



13.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Post-admission Duties announcement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)

No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 13 May 2024. In the period from 6 May 2024 up to including 10 May 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 16,764 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 6 May 2024 3,400 28.0965 7 May 2024 3,060 28.2396 8 May 2024 3,260 28.2819 9 May 2024 3,550 28.3000 10 May 2024 3,494 28.4430

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024 amounts to 179,626 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).