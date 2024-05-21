EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 21 May 2024. In the period from 13 May 2024 up to including 17 May 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 14,765 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 13 May 2024 3,300 28.1864 14 May 2024 3,260 28.0257 15 May 2024 2,495 28.3999 16 May 2024 2,850 28.1843 17 May 2024 2,860 27.5000

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 17 May 2024 amounts to 194,391 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).