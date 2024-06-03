03.06.2024 10:50:32

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

03.06.2024 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)
No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 3 June 2024. In the period from 27 May 2024 up to including 31 May 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 11,971 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
27 May 2024 2,388 28.1557
28 May 2024 2,650 28.6832
29 May 2024 2,720 28.0165
30 May 2024 1,483 27.6891
31 May 2024 2,730 28.5349

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 31 May 2024 amounts to 220,386 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


03.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1916551  03.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1916551&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Analysen

13.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
13.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Warburg Research
08.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
08.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 28,35 1,98% Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen in den Handel. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Montag mehrheitlich stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen