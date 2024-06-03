|
03.06.2024 10:50:32
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Transaction in own shares
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)
Frankfurt am Main, 3 June 2024. In the period from 27 May 2024 up to including 31 May 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 11,971 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 31 May 2024 amounts to 220,386 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).
03.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1916551 03.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:50
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:50
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
28.05.24
|Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) (EQS Group)
|
27.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
21.05.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Schwacher Handel: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Analysen
|13.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|13.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|13.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|13.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.05.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|28,35
|1,98%