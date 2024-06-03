EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

03.06.2024 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)

No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 3 June 2024. In the period from 27 May 2024 up to including 31 May 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 11,971 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 27 May 2024 2,388 28.1557 28 May 2024 2,650 28.6832 29 May 2024 2,720 28.0165 30 May 2024 1,483 27.6891 31 May 2024 2,730 28.5349

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 31 May 2024 amounts to 220,386 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).