EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

17.06.2024 / 09:46 CET/CEST
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)
No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 17 June 2024. In the period from 10 June 2024 up to including 14 June 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 15,410 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
10 June 2024 3,060 27.8886
11 June 2024 3,050 28.0735
12 June 2024 3,170 28.5877
13 June 2024 3,070 28.4043
14 June 2024 3,060 27.5961

 

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 14 June 2024 amounts to 250,161 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
