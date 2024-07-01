EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



01.07.2024 / 10:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 1 July 2024. – In the period from 24 June 2024 up to including 28 June 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 14,784 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 24 June 2024 457 27.8953 25 June 2024 3,597 27.7032 26 June 2024 3,540 27.5581 27 June 2024 3,600 27.3096 28 June 2024 3,590 25.1258

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024 amounts to 279,871 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).