EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

12.08.2024 09:23:56
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt/Main, 12 August 2024. – In the period from 5 August 2024 up to including 9 August 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 16,435 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 9 August 2024 amounts to 422,826 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).
|09.08.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.08.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.08.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|01.07.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
