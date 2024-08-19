EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)

No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 19 August 2024. – In the period from 12 August 2024 up to including 16 August 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 19,431 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 12 August2024 3,831 25.0999 13 August 2024 4,300 25.0279 14 August 2024 4,200 25.7589 15 August 2024 4,200 25.9965 16 August 2024 2,900 25.8050

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 16 August 2024 amounts to 442,257 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).