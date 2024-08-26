EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2024 09:30:46

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 26 August 2024. – In the period from 19 August 2024 up to including 23 August 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 13,196 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
19 August 2024 2,800 26.0370
20 August 2024 2,746 25.8802
21 August 2024 2,600 25.9205
22 August 2024 2,600 25.9044
23 August 2024 2,450 25.6796

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024 amounts to 455,453 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
