EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



23.09.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 23 September 2024. – In the period from 16 September 2024 up to including 20 September 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 9,090 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 16 September 2024 1,800 24.2988 17 September 2024 1,770 24.5224 18 September 2024 1,800 24.2283 19 September 2024 1,800 24.7434 20 September 2024 1,920 24.8186

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 20 September 2024 amounts to 495,021 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).