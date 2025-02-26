EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Announcement on the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

26.02.2025

Announcement on the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 26 February 2025 – The share buyback resolved by the management board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") (ISIN: DE00A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) and announced in the ad hoc release on 20 February 2025 will begin on 3 March 2025. Over a period of up to one year and at a total purchase price of up to EUR 20 million (without incidental acquisition costs), a maximum of 800,000 shares, corresponding to 4.25 % of the current share capital, are to be bought back.

The management board makes use of the authorization granted by the shareholders’ meeting of DBAG on 28 February 2023 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which allows the acquisition of treasury shares until 27 February 2028 up to a maximum of 10 % of the share capital existing at the time of the authorization or – if this value is lower – of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised. DBAG plans to propose a renewed authorization to acquire treasury shares to the shareholders’ meeting 2025, which is scheduled to take place on 27 May 2025. Subject to the granting of such authorization by the shareholders’ meeting 2025, the share buyback is to be continued under this new authorization.

The share buyback complies with the safe harbour provisions of Art. 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014) ("MAR") in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 ("DR"). The repurchased shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes.

Pursuant to Art. 4 (2) lit. b DR, the share buyback will be carried out under the direction of a credit institution commissioned by DBAG, which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the company. The credit institution has also undertaken vis-à-vis DBAG to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 DR. The right of DBAG to terminate and reassign the mandate of the bank in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be terminated, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the applicable legal requirements. For organizational reasons, no shares will be repurchased during the period of one week before and after the 2025 shareholders’ meeting.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the authorization resolution of the shareholders’ meeting on 28 February 2023. Accordingly, the consideration paid by DBAG per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10 % higher or lower than the market price of the shares of DBAG as determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the respective trading day. Pursuant to Art. 3 (2) DR, shares may also not be acquired at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. Under the share buyback program, the respective purchase price per share (without incidental acquisition costs) will also not exceed the limit of 90 % of the net asset value per share as published in DBAG's most recent quarterly statement. If DBAG has published an ad hoc statement on net asset value per share after publication of the last quarterly statement, then this net asset value per share shall apply. In addition, the company will not acquire more than 25 per cent of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made on any one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

Information on the transactions associated with the share buyback program will be published in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 DR in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) DR in an aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions. In addition, DBAG will publish the transactions announced on its website at https:// www.dbag.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-program/ in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 DR and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of announcement.