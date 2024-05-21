|
EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement
IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement
On 17 May 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 12,506 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 12,506 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 21 May 2024
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
