24.06.2024 10:54:29
EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 6th Interim Announcement
In the period from 17 June 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 88,726 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 421,761 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 24 June 2024
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
Analysen zu IONOSmehr Analysen
|21.06.24
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.06.24
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.05.24
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.24
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.24
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
