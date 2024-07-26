EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

26.07.2024 11:06:45

IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 11th Interim Announcement and Final Announcement

In the period from 22 July 2024 up to and including 25 July 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 76,592 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
22.07.2024 16,711 25.9705
23.07.2024 15,452 25.5179
24.07.2024 25,400 24.8180
25.07.2024 19,029 24.3416

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 850,000 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
 

Montabaur, 26 July 2024

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


