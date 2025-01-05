EQS-CMS: MBB SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback

MBB SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat



05.01.2025 / 20:40 CET/CEST

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares – 7th interim notification

In the period from 30 December 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025, a total of 2,074 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2024/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 30 October 2024 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 30 December 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 30.12.2024 766 99.66 XETRA 76,338.80 31.12.2024 - - - - 01.01.2025 - - - - 02.01.2025 559 99.58 XETRA 55,663.00 03.01.2025 749 101.14 XETRA 75,751.20

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2024/II in the period up to and including 03 January 2025 amounts to 26,863 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

