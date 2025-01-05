05.01.2025 20:40:06

EQS-CMS: MBB SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback
MBB SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat

05.01.2025 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

Purchase of own shares – 7th interim notification

In the period from 30 December 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025, a total of 2,074 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2024/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 30 October 2024 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 30 December 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
30.12.2024 766 99.66 XETRA 76,338.80
31.12.2024 - - - -
01.01.2025 - - - -
02.01.2025 559 99.58 XETRA 55,663.00
03.01.2025 749 101.14 XETRA 75,751.20

  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2024/II in the period up to and including 03 January 2025 amounts to 26,863 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

 

Berlin, 05 January 2025

MBB SE

 

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

 

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

 

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 


05.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2061469  05.01.2025 CET/CEST

