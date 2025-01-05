|
EQS-CMS: MBB SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE
/ Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Purchase of own shares – 7th interim notification
In the period from 30 December 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025, a total of 2,074 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2024/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 30 October 2024 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 30 December 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
1 Excl. acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2024/II in the period up to and including 03 January 2025 amounts to 26,863 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html
Berlin, 05 January 2025
MBB SE
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
