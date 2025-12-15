EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 2nd interim announcement

15.12.2025

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –

2nd interim announcement

In the time period from December 8, 2025 until and including December 12, 2025, a number of 91,799 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 1, 2025 was disclosed on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 08/12/2025 21,561 6.8113 09/12/2025 19,114 6.8426 10/12/2025 18,133 6.7779 11/12/2025 17,286 6.8347 12/12/2025 15,705 6.9420

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 1, 2025 until and including December 12, 2025 amounts to 235,615 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Deutsche Börse Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.