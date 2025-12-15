EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 6. Interim announcement

WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information



15.12.2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST

In the period from December 8, 2025 up to and including December 12, 2025, WashTec AG purchased a total of 7,389 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 8 Dec 2025 1,365 47.6185 9 Dec 2025 1,470 47.4822 10 Dec 2025 1,409 46.8253 11 Dec 2025 1,545 46.5097 12 Dec 2025 1,600 46.1313

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including December 12, 2025, thus amounts to 27,701 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

