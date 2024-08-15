EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.08.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Volker Last name(s): Gruhn Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



70.1000 EUR 3154.50 EUR



70.1000 EUR 3154.50 EUR



71.2000 EUR 6052.00 EUR



71.3000 EUR 4777.10 EUR



71.3000 EUR 14260.00 EUR



71.3000 EUR 14260.00 EUR



71.3000 EUR 14260.00 EUR



71.3000 EUR 5276.20 EUR



71.3000 EUR 12976.60 EUR



71.3000 EUR 19607.50 EUR



72.5000 EUR 3625.00 EUR



72.5000 EUR 3625.00 EUR



72.1000 EUR 38213.00 EUR



72.3000 EUR 36150.00 EUR



72.4000 EUR 36200.00 EUR



72.5000 EUR 3987.50 EUR



72.5000 EUR 29000.00 EUR



72.5000 EUR 3625.00 EUR



72.5000 EUR 3045.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



71.9011 EUR 255248.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT





