EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Gruhn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































Price(s) Volume(s)
70.1000 EUR 3154.50 EUR
70.1000 EUR 3154.50 EUR
71.2000 EUR 6052.00 EUR
71.3000 EUR 4777.10 EUR
71.3000 EUR 14260.00 EUR
71.3000 EUR 14260.00 EUR
71.3000 EUR 14260.00 EUR
71.3000 EUR 5276.20 EUR
71.3000 EUR 12976.60 EUR
71.3000 EUR 19607.50 EUR
72.5000 EUR 3625.00 EUR
72.5000 EUR 3625.00 EUR
72.1000 EUR 38213.00 EUR
72.3000 EUR 36150.00 EUR
72.4000 EUR 36200.00 EUR
72.5000 EUR 3987.50 EUR
72.5000 EUR 29000.00 EUR
72.5000 EUR 3625.00 EUR
72.5000 EUR 3045.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.9011 EUR 255248.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
