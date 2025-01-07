07.01.2025 09:35:12

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: H. Fenwick Huss, Acquisition of 14,406 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2025 / 09:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: H. Fenwick
Last name(s): Huss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 14,406 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and unre-stricted shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) are held

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 USD 0 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 USD 0 USD

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2024; UTC−6

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96303  07.01.2025 CET/CEST



