EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, Sale of shares as part of a settlement agreement while waiving the existing call and put options.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas F.J.
Last name(s): Obereder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares as part of a settlement agreement while waiving the existing call and put options.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
70.8860274 EUR 56376508.22 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
70.8860274 EUR 56376508.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com



 
