EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, Sale of shares as part of a settlement agreement while waiving the existing call and put options.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.09.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas F.J. Last name(s): Obereder Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005104400





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares as part of a settlement agreement while waiving the existing call and put options.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



70.8860274 EUR 56376508.22 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



70.8860274 EUR 56376508.22 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





