CHAPTERS Group Aktie

CHAPTERS Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309

22.12.2025 12:36:03

EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Edda Heidbrink, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2025 / 12:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Edda
Last name(s): Heidbrink

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CHAPTERS Group AG

b) LEI
3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006618309

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.19 EUR 446,156.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.19 EUR 446,156.54 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com



 
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten