CHAPTERS Group Aktie
WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309
|
22.12.2025 12:36:03
EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Edda Heidbrink, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102630 22.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:36
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: MSA Capital GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:36
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: MSA Capital GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:36
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Jan-Hendrik Mohr, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:36
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Jan-Hendrik Mohr, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:36
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Edda Heidbrink, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:36
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Edda Heidbrink, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:30