|
28.08.2024 17:47:16
EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Tom Alzin, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93923 28.08.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.08.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Tom Alzin, buy (EQS Group)
|
28.08.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Tom Alzin, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.08.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Tom Alzin, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.08.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Tom Alzin, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)