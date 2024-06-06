06.06.2024 18:00:33

EQS-DD: Energiekontor AG: Peter Szabo, Subscription of shares due to the exercise of options on shares as part of the 2018 stock option programme




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Szabo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Energiekontor AG

b) LEI
529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005313506

b) Nature of the transaction




Subscription of shares due to the exercise of options on shares as part of the 2018 stock option programme
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.032 EUR 2203200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.032 EUR 2203200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de



 
