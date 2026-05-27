Ernst Russ Aktie
WKN DE: A16107 / ISIN: DE000A161077
|
27.05.2026 14:43:02
EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Jochen Döhle, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|Elbchaussee 370
|22609 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105146 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Ernst Russ AG
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14:53
|EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG: Erhöhung des Streubesitzes nach erfolgreicher Umplatzierung von Aktien durch Hauptaktionäre (EQS Group)
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14:53
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14:50
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: MS “CORDULA“ Schiffahrtsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, sell (EQS Group)
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14:43
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Jochen Döhle, sell (EQS Group)
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14:43
|EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Jochen Döhle, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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21.05.26
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +1,0% auf 24.863 Pkt - Ernst Russ sehr fest (Dow Jones)
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21.05.26
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