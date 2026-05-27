Ernst Russ Aktie

Ernst Russ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A16107 / ISIN: DE000A161077

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27.05.2026 14:43:02

EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Jochen Döhle, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Döhle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.20 EUR 306,393.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.2000 EUR 306,393.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105146  27.05.2026 CET/CEST





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