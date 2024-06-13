EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.06.2024 / 11:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Greschner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005759807





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



39.70 EUR 14887.50 EUR



39.70 EUR 11036.60 EUR



39.30 EUR 7899.30 EUR



39.30 EUR 4716.00 EUR



39.20 EUR 3410.40 EUR



39.70 EUR 3176.00 EUR



39.40 EUR 2048.80 EUR



39.10 EUR 1016.60 EUR



39.70 EUR 397.00 EUR



39.50 EUR 16353.00 EUR



38.20 EUR 14210.40 EUR



39.50 EUR 13311.50 EUR



38.20 EUR 10352.20 EUR



38.30 EUR 9077.10 EUR



39.50 EUR 4621.50 EUR



38.50 EUR 3888.50 EUR



38.40 EUR 3225.60 EUR



39.50 EUR 2646.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



39.1064 EUR 126274.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





