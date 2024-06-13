Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
13.06.2024 11:14:31

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2024 / 11:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































Price(s) Volume(s)
39.70 EUR 14887.50 EUR
39.70 EUR 11036.60 EUR
39.30 EUR 7899.30 EUR
39.30 EUR 4716.00 EUR
39.20 EUR 3410.40 EUR
39.70 EUR 3176.00 EUR
39.40 EUR 2048.80 EUR
39.10 EUR 1016.60 EUR
39.70 EUR 397.00 EUR
39.50 EUR 16353.00 EUR
38.20 EUR 14210.40 EUR
39.50 EUR 13311.50 EUR
38.20 EUR 10352.20 EUR
38.30 EUR 9077.10 EUR
39.50 EUR 4621.50 EUR
38.50 EUR 3888.50 EUR
38.40 EUR 3225.60 EUR
39.50 EUR 2646.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.1064 EUR 126274.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
