EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.10.2024 / 12:55 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
36.9000 EUR 6863.40 EUR
37.0000 EUR 5328.00 EUR
37.1000 EUR 12428.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
37.0224 EUR 24619.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
