EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Jörg Munz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.11.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jörg Last name(s): Munz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.5000 EUR 3,575.00 EUR 32.5000 EUR 32,500.00 EUR 33.0500 EUR 3,305.00 EUR 33.0500 EUR 3,305.00 EUR 33.0500 EUR 3,305.00 EUR 33.2000 EUR 19,588.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.7890 EUR 65,578.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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