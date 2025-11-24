EQS-News: IVU.rail in production to optimize all rail and tram operations in Adelaide

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IVU.rail in production to optimize all rail and tram operations in Adelaide



24.11.2025 / 13:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Since September 2025, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) in the Adelaide area has been managing all rail and tram operations in an end-to-end IT system.

The Australian metropolis of Adelaide and the Berlin-based software company IVU Traffic Technologies have been working together for many years. At the beginning of 2025, Adelaide paved the way for the comprehensive digitalisation of its entire rail transport system, implementing the project in record time. Following the transition to public ownership, the DIT now manages rail transport using IVU.rail. In September of the same year, tram transport was also successfully integrated – only five months after the project went live.

More than 100 vehicles are now planned, dispatched and operated entirely using the integrated software from IVU Traffic Technologies. All systems were migrated to the IVU.cloud at the same time. For the DIT, this step marks the transition from existing individual solutions to a standardised IT infrastructure with integrated processes: from network and timetable planning, to optimised duty scheduling and personnel dispatch, and mobile support for drivers.

Mohit Sareen, Director of Rail Operations, Public Transport South Australia at the DIT, noted IVU’s flexibility, collaboration, and commitment in providing the support required to return train and tram services to public operation successfully. “IVU is an excellent product that integrates all aspects of operations, from scheduling and resource planning to real-time service management of the fleet,” Sareen said. “The system has contributed to improving operational efficiency and decision-making within our network.”

”Our collaborative partnership has been key to successfully launching IVU.rail for tram operations within a very short timeline,” adds Martin Schilling, Head of International Rail Projects at IVU Traffic Technologies. ”Adelaide impressively demonstrates how an integrated IT system can both simplify complex processes and create real added value for our customers.“