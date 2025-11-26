learnd Aktie

learnd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

26.11.2025 15:20:10

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2025 / 15:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl-Theodor
Last name(s): zu Guttenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.93 EUR 9,300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.9300 EUR 9,300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




102050  26.11.2025 CET/CEST





