04.06.2025 10:04:22

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, Granting of 8,200 subscription rights in connection with the optional stock dividend for fiscal year 2024




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2025 / 10:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Wiegel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 8,200 subscription rights in connection with the optional stock dividend for fiscal year 2024

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99176  04.06.2025 CET/CEST





