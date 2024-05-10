EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE: Nicola Brandolese, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.05.2024 / 11:01 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Nicola Last name(s): Brandolese





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

The volume and aggregated amount were not inputted correctly

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mister Spex SE

b) LEI

391200SBGUML8UFGNW39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.88 EUR 7453.44 EUR



2.88 EUR 136546.56 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.8800 EUR 144000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Milan MIC: FBSI





