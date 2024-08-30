EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE: Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, buy

30.08.2024 07:03:16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.08.2024 / 07:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Schulz-Gohritz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
2.42 EUR 968 EUR
2.41 EUR 1446 EUR
2.35 EUR 47000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.353 EUR 49414 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de



 
