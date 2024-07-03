EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG: Pierer Bajaj AG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.07.2024 / 10:21 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl. Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI

5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000KTMI02





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.90 CHF 10000 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.9000 CHF 10000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

01/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





