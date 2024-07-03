03.07.2024 10:21:33

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG: Pierer Bajaj AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2024 / 10:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.90 CHF 10000 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.9000 CHF 10000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.07.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI


 
