q.beyond Aktie

q.beyond für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.06.2026 10:11:40

EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thies Rixen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thies
Last name(s): Rixen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A41YDG0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.80 EUR 1,064.00 EUR
3.80 EUR 4,438.40 EUR
3.80 EUR 976.60 EUR
3.80 EUR 5,000.80 EUR
3.78 EUR 298.62 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.7995 EUR 11,778.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE BSX
MIC: TGAT


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105274  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten