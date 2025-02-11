11.02.2025 14:28:32

EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Klaus Stahlmann, Transfer of shares under the Management Equity Program after expiry of the lock-up period on the basis of the placement price




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.02.2025 / 14:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Stahlmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RENK Group AG

b) LEI
894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of shares under the Management Equity Program after expiry of the lock-up period on the basis of the placement price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 3451185 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 3451185.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96899  11.02.2025 CET/CEST



