|
11.02.2025 14:28:32
EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Klaus Stahlmann, Transfer of shares under the Management Equity Program after expiry of the lock-up period on the basis of the placement price
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RENK Group AG
|Gögginger Straße 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.renk.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
96899 11.02.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RENKmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RENKmehr Analysen
|30.01.25
|RENK Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|29.01.25
|RENK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.01.25
|RENK Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|17.12.24
|RENK Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.24
|RENK Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.25
|RENK Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|29.01.25
|RENK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.01.25
|RENK Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|17.12.24
|RENK Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.24
|RENK Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|RENK Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.24
|RENK Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.24
|RENK Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.24
|RENK Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.24
|RENK Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RENK
|24,14
|5,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX volatil -- DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch -- Chinas Börsen letztlich im Minus - Feiertag in Japan
Am Dienstag ist der heimische Aktienmarkt auf Richtungssuche. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ein neues Rekordhoch erklimmen. Die chinesischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.