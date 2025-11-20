EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.11.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Svetozar Gospodinov Last name(s): Iliev

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Shelly Group SE

b) LEI

8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 54.4700 EUR 79,144.9100 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 54.4700 EUR 79,144.9100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

