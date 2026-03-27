technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
|
27.03.2026 08:11:15
EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103966 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu technotrans SE
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.03.26
|EQS-News: technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow (EQS Group)
|
24.03.26
|EQS-News: technotrans steigert EBIT um 40 % und erzielt Rekord-Free-Cashflow (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases profitability in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary figures and exceeds ROCE guidance (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|EQS-News: technotrans steigert auf Basis vorläufiger Zahlen im Geschäftsjahr 2025 die Profitabilität deutlich und übertrifft ROCE-Prognose (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|technotrans SE
|26,20
|-1,50%
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