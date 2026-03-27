EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2026 / 08:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Natascha Last name(s): Sander

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

technotrans SE

b) LEI

5299003IANGEF3R55G44

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.50 EUR 6,050.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 13,750.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 35,200.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 13,750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.5000 EUR 68,750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



