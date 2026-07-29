technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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29.07.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: technotrans wins high-volume order for compact temperature control units
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans wins high-volume order for compact temperature control units
Sassenberg, 29 July 2026 – technotrans SE has secured a major order for a high-tech application. The thermal management specialist will supply compact temperature control units as part of a long-term series production order. Following a short ramp-up phase beginning soon, the ongoing revenue potential is in the low double-digit million euro range per year. This strategically important order stabilises the business in the long term and marks a clear turnaround in the Plastics focus market.
“As part of our Ready for Growth strategy, this order represents a crucial building block for sustainable growth,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “Following two economically challenging years in the plastics sector, we are now seeing clear stabilisation and a genuine leap forward in prospects for this focus market.”
In addition, technotrans is recording further successes in the Plastics focus market: technotrans recently secured several individual orders for the construction of large-scale cooling systems. These projects have a combined value in the low single-digit million euro range and complement the large-scale contract.
Precise temperature control and cooling technology drives strategic growth
The latest order intake confirms the first tangible signs of an improving economic environment in the Plastics focus market. The Group’s Ready for Growth strategy is also proving highly successful here: “With its technological expertise and global presence, technotrans has positioned itself very well in the relevant focus markets and is thereby creating a strong foundation for future growth,” says Michael Finger.
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003IANGEF3R55G44
|EQS News ID:
|2372882
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372882 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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