EQS-News: technotrans wins high-volume order for compact temperature control units

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans wins high-volume order for compact temperature control units



29.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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technotrans wins high-volume order for compact temperature control units

Long-term series production order with an annual volume in the low double-digit million euro range

Major milestone for the Ready for Growth strategy and a significant step forward for the Plastics focus market

Additional order intake for large-scale cooling systems in the single-digit million euro range

Sassenberg, 29 July 2026 – technotrans SE has secured a major order for a high-tech application. The thermal management specialist will supply compact temperature control units as part of a long-term series production order. Following a short ramp-up phase beginning soon, the ongoing revenue potential is in the low double-digit million euro range per year. This strategically important order stabilises the business in the long term and marks a clear turnaround in the Plastics focus market.

“As part of our Ready for Growth strategy, this order represents a crucial building block for sustainable growth,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “Following two economically challenging years in the plastics sector, we are now seeing clear stabilisation and a genuine leap forward in prospects for this focus market.”

In addition, technotrans is recording further successes in the Plastics focus market: technotrans recently secured several individual orders for the construction of large-scale cooling systems. These projects have a combined value in the low single-digit million euro range and complement the large-scale contract.

Precise temperature control and cooling technology drives strategic growth

The newly awarded series production business is driven by increasing requirements within the high-tech industry. Pioneering processes in this sector require highly precise and reliable thermal conditions. Standard solutions reach their limits when faced with these complex requirements. technotrans develops customised temperature control units and cooling systems for this environment. The product portfolio covers a wide range from minus 80 to plus 430 degrees Celsius. With this core technological expertise, the company provides the perfect solution to meet the industry’s most demanding requirements. Precise temperature control ensures the long-term quality and reliability of sensitive end products.

The latest order intake confirms the first tangible signs of an improving economic environment in the Plastics focus market. The Group’s Ready for Growth strategy is also proving highly successful here: “With its technological expertise and global presence, technotrans has positioned itself very well in the relevant focus markets and is thereby creating a strong foundation for future growth,” says Michael Finger.

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.