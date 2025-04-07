Wienerberger Aktie

Wienerberger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.04.2025 15:01:08

EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Peter Steiner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.33 EUR 1,800 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.33 EUR 1,800 Units

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.04.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97908  07.04.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten