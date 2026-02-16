ABO Energy Aktie

WKN DE: 576002 / ISIN: DE0005760029

16.02.2026 12:27:13

EQS-News: ABO Energy secures tariffs in solar tender

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Market Report
ABO Energy secures tariffs in solar tender

16.02.2026 / 12:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the latest tender by the Federal Network Agency, Wiesbaden-based project developer ABO Energy has been successful, securing tariffs for three solar parks with a total capacity of around 50 megawatts (MW). This means that the company was successful in all three solar tender rounds of 2025: in the first two bidding rounds, ABO Energy had already been awarded contracts for five solar farms with a total capacity of around 57 megawatts (MW).

In the most recent tender, the tariffs were awarded to the solar projects Schlangenbad (Hesse, 20 MWp), Ober-Olm (Rhineland-Palatinate, 18.9 MWp) and Schieder-Schwalenberg (North Rhine-Westphalia, 10.55 MWp). Construction of the solar farms will begin in autumn 2026. In the following year, all plants will also be equipped with battery storage systems.

The three awarded projects form part of a portfolio consisting of eight hybrid projects in total, with a combined output of 100 megawatts peak (PV) and around 80 megawatts of battery storage power. ABO Energy is currently in discussions with interested investors regarding the acquisition of the portfolio. Construction of three of the eight projects has already started or is about to commence.

“All projects will be implemented with battery storage – an important component for feeding renewable electricity into the power grids at different times, and optimising the economic viability of the projects,” says Amaya Hilpert, Head of Solar and BESS Project Development Germany. In addition to green storage systems, which temporarily store the solar power generated, the portfolio also includes grey power storage facilities with a total capacity of 45 MW. These systems draw electricity from the public grid, thereby contributing to greater grid stability.

The tender was once again significantly oversubscribed. With a tendered volume of 2,328 megawatts, bids totalling 5,247 MW were submitted. A total of 262 bids received an award. The average award value was 5.00 euro cents per kilowatt hour, slightly above the level of the previous tender round.


16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: presse@aboenergy.com
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276974

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276974  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

