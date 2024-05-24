24.05.2024 14:00:03

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. announces changes to the Board of Directors as a proposal to the Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
Adler Group S.A. announces changes to the Board of Directors as a proposal to the Annual General Meeting

24.05.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. announces changes to the Board of Directors as a proposal to the Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, 24 May 2024 – Adler Group S.A. announces today that Matthias Moser shall be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors, effectively with his proposed election at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 June 2024. Mr Moser will fill vacant positions on the Board of Directors following the resignation of Prof. Stefan A. Kirsten in February 2024 and the planned leave of the current directors Dr. Heiner Arnoldi and Thomas Zinnöcker.

Subject to the approval of the AGM, the Board of Directors will then consist of five instead of formerly seven members, addressing the effectiveness in the Board work: Stefan Brendgen (Chairman), Thierry Beaudemoulin (CEO), Thomas Echelmeyer (CFO), Matthias Moser and Thilo Schmid.

Matthias Moser is a graduate economist and an expert in real estate and finance with more than 30 years’ experience. He has held a number of appointments as executive, non-executive and advisor roles in various companies, including most recently Domicil Real Estate AG, SüdeWo GmbH and GBW Immobilien AG.

 

Contact

Investor Relations:
P +352 278 456 710
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


24.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1910901

 
End of News EQS News Service

1910901  24.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910901&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten