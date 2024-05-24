|
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. announces changes to the Board of Directors as a proposal to the Annual General Meeting
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
Adler Group S.A. announces changes to the Board of Directors as a proposal to the Annual General Meeting
Luxembourg, 24 May 2024 – Adler Group S.A. announces today that Matthias Moser shall be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors, effectively with his proposed election at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 June 2024. Mr Moser will fill vacant positions on the Board of Directors following the resignation of Prof. Stefan A. Kirsten in February 2024 and the planned leave of the current directors Dr. Heiner Arnoldi and Thomas Zinnöcker.
Subject to the approval of the AGM, the Board of Directors will then consist of five instead of formerly seven members, addressing the effectiveness in the Board work: Stefan Brendgen (Chairman), Thierry Beaudemoulin (CEO), Thomas Echelmeyer (CFO), Matthias Moser and Thilo Schmid.
Matthias Moser is a graduate economist and an expert in real estate and finance with more than 30 years’ experience. He has held a number of appointments as executive, non-executive and advisor roles in various companies, including most recently Domicil Real Estate AG, SüdeWo GmbH and GBW Immobilien AG.
Contact
Investor Relations:
24.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
