EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE: Election of new Supervisory Board member is approved
EQS-News: Mister Spex SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Berlin, 06 June 2025
Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE: Election of new Supervisory Board member is approved
At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE, one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by the management with a clear majority of around 95%. CEO Tobias Krauss and CFO Stephan Schulz-Gohritz presented the results for the financial year 2024, reported on the progress of the company’s transformation program “SpexFocus” and provided an outlook on its continued strategic development.
The meeting acknowledged the 2024 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements. The members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board who served during the financial year were formally discharged. In addition, Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, was reappointed as statutory auditor for the 2025 financial year. The 2024 remuneration report was approved by a clear majority.
Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.
