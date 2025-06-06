EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE: Election of new Supervisory Board member is approved

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE: Election of new Supervisory Board member is approved



06.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, 06 June 2025

Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE: Election of new Supervisory Board member is approved

All management proposals approved by a clear majority of around 95%

Quentin Demeestère elected to the Supervisory Board

Deloitte reappointed as auditor for FY 2025

At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE, one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by the management with a clear majority of around 95%. CEO Tobias Krauss and CFO Stephan Schulz-Gohritz presented the results for the financial year 2024, reported on the progress of the company’s transformation program “SpexFocus” and provided an outlook on its continued strategic development.

The meeting acknowledged the 2024 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements. The members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board who served during the financial year were formally discharged. In addition, Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, was reappointed as statutory auditor for the 2025 financial year. The 2024 remuneration report was approved by a clear majority.

Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex SE, stated during the meeting:

“We remain firmly on track: Our focus on profitability, service excellence and optical expertise is already bearing fruit. At the same time, we are continuing to drive the transformation of our business model – data-driven, customer-centric and supported by a strong retail backbone. The strong support of our shareholders is an important signal of confidence and a clear encouragement to continue on our chosen path with determination.”



Election of Quentin Demeestère to the Supervisory Board

The Annual General Meeting elected Quentin Demeestère, Co-Founder and CEO of the French software company Popwork, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Tobias Krauss, who assumed the role of CEO of Mister Spex SE on 1 April 2025. The Supervisory Board had previously elected Nicola Brandolese as its new Chair. With the proposed election of Quentin Demeestère, Mister Spex SE strengthens its Supervisory Board with an independent, internationally experienced executive who brings deep expertise in strategy, M&A, and digital innovation.



The virtual Annual General Meeting recorded a presence of approximately 59% of the registered share capital. The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on: https://ir.misterspex.com/en/annual-general-meeting

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.

Investor Relations:

Irina Zhurba I Director of Investor Relations I irina.zhurba@misterspex.de

Press Contact:

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communication I Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de



Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com