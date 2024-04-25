25.04.2024 07:00:12

EQS-News: ATOSS Software AG: Successful start to the 2024 fiscal year with double-digit growth in revenues and consistently high profitability in the first quarter

ATOSS Software AG: Successful start to the 2024 fiscal year with double-digit growth in revenues and consistently high profitability in the first quarter

After a record year in 2023, all the signs point to further growth for ATOSS Software AG in 2024. In the first quarter, the workforce management specialist from Munich boosted its revenues by 16 percent year on year to EUR 41.8 million (previous year: EUR 36.2 million). Operating earnings rose by an even faster 21 percent to EUR 14.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.6 million) with an EBIT margin of 34 percent (previous year: 32 percent). In view of the successful start to the year, the Management Board is confident of reaching the targets set for 2024 as a whole.

  

Munich, April 25, 2024

ATOSS Software AG remains on its growth trajectory and the first quarter of 2024 sees further continuation of its consistent success. For example, Group revenues grew 16 percent in the first three months, climbing to EUR 41.8 million (previous year: EUR 36.2 million). Of this amount, EUR 29.7 million (previous year: EUR 25.2 million) was accounted for by the Software division which lifted its revenues by 18 percent. Thanks to the dynamic expansion of the company’s cloud business, revenues from the cloud and subscriptions were up 40 percent to EUR 16.4 million (previous year: EUR 11.8 million) and now account for a 39 percent share of total revenues (previous year: 32 percent). Together with the 10 percent rise in software maintenance revenues amounting to EUR 9.7 million (previous year: EUR 8.8 million), recurring revenues advanced year on year by 27 percent to EUR 26.1 million (previous year: EUR 20.5 million). Recurring revenues from the cloud and maintenance as a proportion of total revenues amount to 62 percent in the first quarter (previous year: 57 percent). Revenues from consulting services expanded to EUR 9.3 million in the same period (previous year: EUR 8.3 million).

The overall demand for innovative, software-based solutions for the strategic management of employees was approximately at par with the previous year’s first quarter. However, the order position in the cloud division exhibited positive growth. For example, the cloud order backlog which shows revenues from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, advanced to EUR 71.3 million in the first three months of the new fiscal year (December 31, 2023: EUR 64.3 million). This key cloud indicator also includes cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR for short) resulting from current cloud usage fees which increased by 14 percent to a total of EUR 67.2 million by comparison with the year-end figure as of December 31, 2023. Total ARR (consisting of cloud usage fees and maintenance revenues) climbed 11 percent to EUR 105.6 million as of March 31, 2024.

The return on revenues in relation to operating profit (EBIT) stands at 34 percent (previous year: 32 percent) – in spite of the year-on-year rise in investments in further refining the digital solutions portfolio and a continuous, general increase in staffing levels – which is slightly above the level of 30 percent forecast by the Management Board for the whole of 2024.

Thanks to the excellent financial development of the last 3 months, Group liquidity also showed a very significant rise of 40 percent to EUR 110.9 million (previous year: EUR 79.0 million). Consequently, even after the dividend distribution of EUR 3.37 per share (EUR 26.8 million in total) proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024, ATOSS will continue to enjoy a very strong cash position, guaranteeing the company sustainable prospects for the future.

ATOSS is therefore excellently positioned to maintain its success story going forward and benefit from the growth opportunities in the market for workforce management. Besides technologically leading software solutions, this is based first and foremost on the Group’s attractive business model, its financial strength and the high level of predictability of sales which are being continuously expanded through progress in the cloud business.

For this reason, the Management Board, bolstered by the pleasing start to the year, is maintaining its forecast and expects total revenues of EUR 170 million for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the company is budgeting an EBIT margin of 30 percent for 2024, taking account of planned capital expenditure, especially in sales & distribution and development.

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 3-MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR

    01/01/2024
- 03/31/2024		 Proportion of
total revenues		 01/01/2023
- 03/31/2023		 Proportion of
total revenues		 Change
2024 / 2023
           
Total revenues 41,843 100% 36,223 100% 16%
Software 29,722 71% 25,213 70% 18%
   Licenses 3,654 9% 4,685 13% -22%
   Maintenance 9,654 23% 8,771 24% 10%
   Cloud & Subscriptions 16,415 39% 11,757 32% 40%
Consulting 9,280 22% 8,337 23% 11%
Hardware 1,966 5% 1,794 5% 10%
Others 875 2% 879 2% 0%
           
EBITDA 15,070 36% 12,572 35% 20%
EBIT 14,019 34% 11,593 32% 21%
EBT 14,507 35% 11,662 32% 24%
Net profit 9,759 23% 7,731 21% 26%
Cash flow 29,449 70% 23,505 65% 25%
Liquidity (1) 110,858   78,951   40%
EPS in euro 1.23   0.97   26%
Employees (3) 779   715   9%

 

 

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR

 
 
 		 Q1/24 Q4/23 Q3/23 Q2/23 Q1/23
           
Total revenues 41,843 40,937 37,012 37,026 36,223
Software 29,722 29,212 27,178 26,594 25,213
   Licenses 3,654 5,534 4,744 4,647 4,685
   Maintenance 9,654 9,140 8,841 8,917 8,771
   Cloud & Subscriptions 16,415 14,538 13,593 13,030 11,757
Consulting 9,280 9,050 7,779 8,063 8,337
Hardware 1,966 1,541 1,184 1,565 1,794
Others 875 1,134 872 803 879
           
EBITDA 15,070 16,180 13,533 13,580 12,572
EBIT 14,019 15,085 12,526 12,615 11,593
EBIT margin in % 34% 37% 34% 34% 32%
EBT 14,507 16,238 12,699 12,727 11,662
Net profit 9,759 10,986 8,598 8,458 7,731
Cash flow 29,449 -4,332 31,863 1,618 23,505
Liquidity (1/2) 110,858 82,584 87,823 56,887 78,951
EPS in euro 1.23 1.38 1.08 1.07 0.97
Employees (3) 779 775 761 735 715

 

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) Dividend of EUR 2.83 on 05/04/2023 (KEUR 22,507)

(3) at the end of the quarter/year
Upcoming dates:

April 30, 2024  Annual General Meeting 2024

July 24, 2024  Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

August 12, 2024  Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2024 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

 

 

ATOSS

 

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment, Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises, The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence, With around 15,600 customers in 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness, At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace, Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W,L, Gore & Associates, Further information: www.atoss.com

 

 

 

 

ATOSS Software AG

 

Christof Leiber / CFO

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 100

investor.relations@atoss.com


Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
