Autodoc Aktie
WKN DE: AUTD0C / ISIN: DE000AUTD0C3
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16.07.2026 20:39:33
EQS-News: AUTODOC successfully optimises capital structure
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EQS-News: Autodoc SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
AUTODOC successfully optimises capital structure
The online auto parts retailer secures €530 million Term Loan B which marks the debut institutional debt issuance in the company’s history
Berlin, 16 July 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe's leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, today announces the placement of its €530 million Term Loan B. In connection with this transaction, Autodoc Holding SE has been established as the Group's new parent company. 100 percent of the shares in the Autodoc Holding SE are held by AutoTech GmbH & Co. KG, the investment entity of AUTODOC's three founders Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel.
"This transaction is a defining moment for AUTODOC — one that sharpens who we are and how we operate", says Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO of AUTODOC. "By implementing this financing structure, we secured public debt supported by a wide range of institutional investors to enable the continued path towards new chapters in the capital markets in the future. We are entering this next chapter as a lean, highly focused, better prepared company and we are doing so with the balance sheet and governance framework to back it up."
AUTODOC's debut in institutional debt markets
AUTODOC is taking a decisive step in the evolution of its capital structure — entering institutional debt markets for the first time in its company history. The financing package totals €580 million, comprising a Term Loan B of €530 million and an accompanying Revolving Credit Facility of €50 million. The Term Loan B will have a tenor of 7 years and will be due for repayment at maturity. It carries interest of EURIBOR +3.50% and was rated Ba3 with stable outlook by Moody’s and B+ with positive outlook by S&P.
The Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) has a tenor of 6.5 years and carries interest of EURIBOR +3.00%. It shall serve as a liquidity buffer. It is envisioned that Autodoc Holding SE will use the proceeds from the Term Loan B to fund the repurchase of shares held by entities owned or controlled by Apollo-managed funds in Autodoc SE and to pay related fees and expenses in connection with the transaction.
"AUTODOC’s current net debt-free balance sheet provides a unique opportunity to introduce this market-tested financing framework. This transaction promotes long-term financial flexibility and accelerates shareholder returns without any equity dilution“, says Lennart Schmidt, CFO of AUTODOC. “It also gives us a track record with institutional investors and strengthens our optionality for a potential IPO — which remains on our agenda, with timing dependent on market conditions."
A streamlined corporate structure for the next chapter
As AUTODOC moves forward as an institutionally structured company, it is continuing to build and expand its automotive tech ecosystem. These efforts are fully in line with AUTODOC's long-term vision of becoming Europe's leading automotive aftermarket tech ecosystem — combining advanced AI capabilities, data-driven decision-making and an enhanced digital experience for customers and professional partners alike.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprised around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
Press contact
Stefanie Steiner
Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 151 5562 1476
Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu
www.autodoc.group
Marco Dalan
newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel: +49 211 86394933
Mobile: +49 171 7614905
Email: marco.dalan@newskontor.de
16.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Autodoc SE
|Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
|10365 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 208478264
|E-mail:
|info@autodoc.de
|Internet:
|https://www.autodoc.group
|ISIN:
|DE000AUTD0C3
|WKN:
|AUTD0C
|LEI Code:
|391200ANBU7IVMH30G90
|EQS News ID:
|2367220
|Börsengang geplant. / Intended to be listed.
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367220 16.07.2026 CET/CEST
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