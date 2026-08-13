EQS-News: AUTODOC reports encouraging first-half results

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

AUTODOC reports encouraging first-half results



13.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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AUTODOC reports encouraging first-half results

Online retailer for vehicle spare parts and accessories is undergoing organisational rightsizing to adapt to new challenges from a changing environment

Sales revenue rose by 12.8% to €1,003.4 million between January and June

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.7% to €91.9 million

AUTODOC specifies and confirms outlook for 2026

CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii: „We are reorganising AUTODOC to remain capable of acting effectively even under more challenging conditions.“

Berlin, 13 August 2026 – Autodoc SE, the leading online retailer for vehicle spare parts and accessories in Europe, increased sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA by double-digit rates in the first half of 2026. „In a demanding environment, good financial results cannot be taken for granted. They are the product of hard work, necessary reorganisations and targeted efficiency measures. Past performance is no guarantee of future success, and given ongoing macroeconomic pressures and the need to capitalise on AI opportunities, maintaining strict cost discipline remains imperative”, says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii. In his view, economic uncertainties, geopolitical shifts and structural change will shape the coming years, and their impact can only be predicted to a limited extent. „From a position of strength, we are positioning AUTODOC today to remain capable of acting effectively even under more challenging conditions.“

The first half of 2026 was marked by further development in AUTODOC’s European distribution and logistics network. The company’s warehouse in Belgium is fully operational and supports faster deliveries across the Benelux region and France. In the second quarter, AUTODOC also brought its new UK warehouse site online. It’s the second 3PL warehouse after BE15 in Belgium. „The opening of our Manchester facility marks an important step in our evolution from a global webshop to a local powerhouse”, says Zadorojnii. „Equally central to this development is the ongoing automation of our C27 site in Cheb, Czech Republic — a project that is progressing according to plan and will strengthen our logistics network when fully operational from 2027. Local presence and automated infrastructure together enable us to serve customers more directly and build long-term operational resilience.”

Digital model for AUTODOC PRO

AUTODOC also continued the digital evolution of its B2B business during the first half of 2026 while focusing on the path to profitable growth. The company is transitioning AUTODOC PRO towards a digital model in most countries by streamlining the operations, such as the returns process, and moving B2B interactions mainly to the high-performance online platform. As a result, the Group will focus even more on operational efficiency and find the strategic balance between growth and profitability. AUTODOC made the procurement process faster, more scalable and significantly more efficient for professional garages. This digital transition ensures that independent repair shops across Europe can access the dedicated catalogue and competitive pricing seamlessly, allowing AUTODOC to serve this vital segment with agility.

Double-digit growth in sales and earnings

The business development reflects, among other factors, strategic measures taken in the past. Sales revenue climbed by 12.8% year-on-year to €1,003.4 million (H1 2025: €889.6 million) in the first half of the year. Of this, €921.8 million (H1 2025: €825.4 million/11.7%) was attributable to the B2C segment and €81.6 million (H1 2025: €64.2 million/27.0%) to the B2B segment in the first six months of this year. „Our B2C business remains the heart and engine of our company. Even though the pace of growth has eased slightly, we are confident that the measures taken will support future growth and profitability“, says Lennart Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer of Autodoc SE.

Gross profit increased by 11.8% to €422.9 million (H1 2025: €378.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 13.7% to €91.9 million (H1 2025: €80.9 million). At the EBITDA level, resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.2% (H1 2025: 9.1%). „The first six months of 2026 underline the resiliency of our company yet highlight the need for proactive measures to maintain our market leadership. With the launch of our Marketplace in Poland and the scaling-up of our new UK warehouse, we are laying the groundwork for future growth. These steps will put us in a better position and enable us to strike a healthy balance between financial stability and strategic expansion“, says Schmidt.

This is reflected among other things in the development of liquidity. Free cash flow amounted to €115.0 million (H1 2025: €82.7 million) in the first half year, which allowed for a dividend payout of €70.6 million (H1 2025: €59.5 million) in the second quarter 2026. Nevertheless, the cash balance rose to €182.5 million at the end of June (30.06.2025: €136.2 million). „Our robust free cash flow puts us in a position to finance all of our strategic initiatives from our own resources“, says Lennart Schmidt.

More orders, more active customers and higher order values

The number of orders rose from 9.4 million (H1 2025) to 10.2 million in the first half of 2026. AUTODOC also measures its economic success by the development of the number of active customers. Over the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2026, customers placed 19.8 million orders, compared with 17.9 million in the previous 12-month period. For the last twelve months as of 30 June 2026, the number of active customers was 9.7 million. This represents an increase of 0.9 million compared with the first half-year 2025. Average order value rose from €94.4 in the last twelve months as of 30 June 2025 to €97.2 in the same period 2026.

Outlook for 2026 specified and confirmed

In a challenging macroeconomic environment with geopolitical volatility, AUTODOC continues to expect sales revenue growth in the lower half of the range of 11% to 16% due to the strategic decision to move the B2B business to a mainly digital operating model, with growth supported by the consistent implementation of optimised customer acquisition measures as well as to a lower extent the further expansion of the MARKETPLACE model across European markets. „Due to a relentless focus on operational efficiency and a balanced approach between sustained growth and increasing profitability, we continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA between €170.0 million and €195.0 million,“ says Schmidt. The number of orders is expected to increase in the high single-digit percentage range, facilitated by the continued expansion of the logistics infrastructure, including the full operational go-live of the Manchester warehouse in the United Kingdom in the second quarter. Schmidt: „We remain committed to our vision of being the leading European tech ecosystem connecting the automotive aftermarket, leveraging our AI capabilities to foster data-driven decisions and enhance the digital customer experience.“

Financial highlights

6M 2025 6M 2026 % Sales revenue 889.6 1,003.4 12.8% Gross profit 378.1 422.9 11.8% Adjusted EBITDA 80.9 91.9 13.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.1% 9.2% 0.1%pp Net profit 24.4 48.0 97.0% Free cashflow 82.7 115.0 39.1% Cash and cash equivalents 136.2 182.5 34.0%

Q2 2025 Q2 2026 % Sales revenue 462.3 518.5 12.2% Gross profit 199.0 218.5 9.8% Adjusted EBITDA 46.9 52.5 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2% 10.1% 0.0%pp Net profit 13.5 25.8 91.7%

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprises around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers – including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables – and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.



Investor contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 208476524

Mobile: +49 151 55621476

Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu

https://ir.autodoc.group